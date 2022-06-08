Prince Albert man accused of murdering 13-month-old son appears in court

A preliminary hearing date has been set for a man accused of second-degree murder in the death of his 13-month-old son.

Kaij Brass will return to court November 14th, 15th and 16th to determine if there is enough evidence to proceed with a trial.

The trial will be in front of a judge and jury.

A police statement says officers were called to a home in the 200 block of 13th street west the morning of February 10th for a reported family dispute, where one person was taken into custody.

Later that morning police were called to the same home for a reported homicide involving a child, and Kaij Brass was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

Brass appeared in court Tuesday by video and will remain in custody until November. He also faces a separate charge of assault from the same February 10th incident.

The two initial responding officers were later suspended from duty following an investigation from the public complaints commission, and Prince Albert police service created a new oversight position whose duties involved “aligning practices and service delivery on patrol with police service policies, priorities and legislation.”