Prince Albert man allegedly found in possession of child porn faces charges

A Prince Albert man faces child pornography charges after an investigation by the Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit.

According to police an investigation was triggered on Dec. 29, 2020 after police were made aware of child pornography being shared through a popular social media application, police said.

On April 28, members of the ICE Unit executed a search warrant at a residence in Prince Albert where police believed the offences were occurring, according to police.

Child pornography was located at the residence and several electronic items were seized for forensic analysis.

Ryan Clark-McDonald, 20, of Prince Albert was arrested and charged with possession of child pornography and making child pornography available.

He is expected to appear in Prince Albert Provincial Court on April 29.