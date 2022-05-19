Prince Albert man charged after altercation results in serious injuries, police say
Prince Albert police have charged a 22-year-old man with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon following an incident involving a vehicle and pedestrian Wednesday afternoon.
Rajdeepsinh Prakashsinh Bihola of Prince Albert made his first appearance at Prince Albert Provincial Court Thursday morning, police said in a news release.
Police responded to a call for service in the 800 Block of 15th Street East Wednesday afternoon. Police determined that an altercation had taken place, resulting in a 31-year-old man being seriously injured, police say. He remains in hospital in Saskatoon.
Anyone who may have been in the area and witnessed this incident, or anyone who has dash cam or cell phone video of this incident, is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
