Prince Albert man got himself to hospital following shooting: Police

A 46-year-old Prince Albert man walked into Victoria Hospital with a gunshot wound following an incident on Tuesday afternoon, the police said.

The victim got himself to the hospital just after 2:30 p.m. after an incident in the 200 block of 28th Street West, according to a Prince Albert police news release.

The police said they don’t believe the shooting was random, and the man’s injuries were not life-threatening.

No arrests have been made.

Police are asking anyone who may have heard or seen anything suspicious in the area of 28th Street West and 2nd Avenue West around 2 p.m. on Dec. 27 to call in.