Prince Albert man now faces 26 charges in child luring investigation
A Prince Albert man now faces more than two dozen charges in connection to child luring investigation.
Brady Robin, 21, was arrested by Prince Albert RCMP on June 24.
He originally faced eight charges including sexual exploitation of a young person, possession of child pornography and invitation to sexual touching.
“The investigation determined a female teen youth victim and an adult male were conversing via social media accounts and conversations were sexual in nature,” said RCMP in a a news release issued following his arrest.
At the time, RCMP said investigators believe there may be more alleged victims. Since his arrest, the number of charges has grown to 26.
A Crown prosecutor involved in the case told CTV News that three victims have come forward in connection to the investigation.
RCMP have asked anyone with information related to the investigation to call the Prince Albert detachment at 306-765-5500 or dial 310-RCMP.
