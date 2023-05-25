Prince Albert officers hoping for positive change amid turmoil, police group says

Prince Albert police officers are excited to see a change in leadership, according to the president of the Saskatchewan Federation of Police Officers (SFPO).

"The members want to work in a place that's free of harassment and bullying, and they are happy there's going to be a change," Casey Ward, SFPO president, told CTV News.

Police chief Jonathan Bergen announced his retirement last week following the release of a damning report on the police response to a domestic dispute call where a baby boy was later found dead.

In his retirement announcement, Bergen referenced "personal attacks" he says he has endured.

Over the weekend, the Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) posted a video thanking Bergen to its social media.

It was later taken down and was followed by another post that said the video was met with "Ongoing and persistent harassment … from members both within and outside our organization."

That post was also taken down.

On Wednesday, in a statement emailed to media, the Prince Albert Police Service said following the removal of the video "there were posts and comments made that were not authorized by the Prince Albert Police Service."

"These posts and comments reflected personal opinion and have since been removed," PAPS said in the statement.

The police service also said its media coordinator had since resigned.

In the wake of the combative social media post, the SFPO shared its frustrations on Twitter.

"I don’t know who is running PAPS media but ENOUGH. Quit trying to further divide the executive and the membership," the tweet said

"Why do we keep on beating down the members?" Ward asked.

Prince Albert city councillor Blake Edwards, who serves on the city's board of police commissioners, said Bergen faced challenges since he was named chief in 2018.

"It was a tough battle for Jon right from the get-go, for whatever reason. We appreciate the work he has done in the service and as chief,” Edwards said.

Edwards said the next steps are to work towards positive change.

"I think a new leader is necessary at this time, and we're going to move forward and get things done for the safety of Prince Albert," he said.

Bergen is set to retire on May 31, and an interim chief will be appointed from the Saskatoon Police Service.

There are currently two other significant investigations underway involving PAPS. Both are related to fatal officer-involved incidents that occurred earlier this year.

The province began an independent review of the police service last fall.

The police service has also struggled with recruitment. Last year it offered a $25,000 hiring bonus for experienced officers who successfully applied.