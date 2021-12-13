Prince Albert orders demolition of derelict properties to clean up 'negative activity'

Demolition of derelict properties in the city of Prince Albert is making way for new development and cleaning up “negative activity” in neighbourhoods, said the City of Prince Albert’s Director of Planning and Development Services Craig Guidinger.

“These types of houses are often a disturbance to the neighbourhood. They attract crime, break ins, small fires, vandalism,” said Guidinger.

The city took ownership of most of the properties due to unpaid taxes or abandonment by owners after fires to the buildings on the property.

Prior to demotions, city bylaw officers conduct property inspections. Inspections are also done by the fire department and health department to determine if a home is habitable.

“Our number one goal is always to fix them up but often that’s not the case and they’re just beyond repair,” said Guidinger.

He says cleaning up derelict properties or tearing them down has been an area of focus for the city since the city took over bylaw from the police department about a year ago.

So far in 2021 the city has demolished 21 condemned houses, eight garages and one commercial building. In 2020, the demolished five houses, 10 garages and one warehouse. In 2019, 11 houses and 10 garages were taken down.

The city also leases vacant lots to adjacent land owners for storage, parking, yard and garden space.

The River Bank Development Corporation (RBDC) has purchased 30 - 40 properties from the city since its inception in 1998, says RBDC’s general manager Brian Howell.

RBDC was formed as part of the Saskatchewan Government’s Neighbourhood Development Organization Program to provide affordable housing for the public.

Howell says neighbourhood redevelopment needs to take place before they’d purchase lots in some of the neighbourhoods.

“People need to feel confident in the neighbourhood and confident it's a place that they would want to live and their tenants would want to live,” said Howell.

Guidinger says an example of the need for demolition was a property at 534 11th East where a fire caused extensive damage to the inside of a house.

“There’s holes in the roof, the back porch has holes in the floor and there’s a lot of pigeons living in the house,” City of Prince Albert building inspector Michael Nelson who was at the scene of the demolition.

Nelson says the house was torn down Dec. 13 and left a 60 by 110 ft lot available for purchase and development in the new year.