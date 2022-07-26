Prince Albert Paralympic athlete receives Award of Merit

Prince Albert Paralympic athlete Brittany Hudak received the city's Award of Merit during Inclusive Playground Program Day at the JumpStart playground.

“It’s such an honour. I always feel so much support coming back to Prince Albert. I love the facilities here,” said Hudak.

Hudak, a lifelong resident of Prince Albert, will also be featured on posters around the community in the coming months.

Hudak took up cross country skiing 10 years ago. She has represented Canada in three Paralympic Games winning three medals.

In March, she earned bronze medals in Women’s Individual Standing Biathlon and Cross Country Skiing Long Distance Classic Standing races at the 2022 Beijing Paralympic Games.

“Cross country skiing is such an endurance sport so in the summer we put in a lot of hours, sometimes at high altitudes but most of our training has a lot of cardio, skiing, running, biking in the summer,” said Hudak.

She is now preparing to train in New Zealand in August before competitions resume this fall in western Canada and Finland.

“Hudak is recognized as achieving individual and community distinction through her pursuit of excellence, endurance and persistence,” said a City of Prince Albert statement.

The Award of Merit is presented under the direction of City Council to citizens through accomplishments in varied fields, bringing special honour to the community at large.