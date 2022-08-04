iHeartRadio

Prince Albert pedestrian killed in collision

A Prince Albert Police Service car is pictured in the file photo. (Prince Albert Police Service)

Police in Prince Albert are investigating after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle.

Prince Albert Police Service responded to the call around 10:05 p.m. on Aug. 3 in the 3400 block of Second Avenue West, according to a news release.

Parkland Ambulance and the Prince Albert Fire Department also responded.

A 45-year-old woman was declared dead at the scene, according to police.

Police said they don’t believe that drugs, alcohol or speed were factors in the collision.

The investigation is ongoing.

12