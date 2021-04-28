Prince Albert Penitentiary dealing with 24 active COVID-19 cases

The Prince Albert Penitentiary has an outbreak of COVID-19.

Correctional Service Canada (CSC) said the outbreak is in the medium security unit.

On April 17, CSC said three inmates were infected but no staff had contracted the virus. On Wednesday, Corrections said that number had jumped to 24 active cases among inmates and 10 staff members.

According to Corrections, one staff infection is not related to the outbreak.

“The health and safety of employees, inmates and the public remain a top priority during this pandemic. Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) continues to work with local public health authorities, unions, Public Health Agency Canada, (PHAC), and other stakeholders, such as the Canadian Red Cross, to prevent and mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” it said in a statement to CTV News.