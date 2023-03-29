Prince Albert police arrest 2nd person in death of Saskatoon mother

Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) has arrested another person in the death of Taya Sinclair.

Chelsey Crowe, 33, was arrested on Tuesday while she was in custody on other unrelated matters, a PAPS news release said.

Sinclair, 24, had lost contact with her family and friends in March 2022. Police found her body at a snow dump site in the West Hill area of Prince Albert, south of the Alfred Jenkins Field House. It appeared there had been attempts made to burn the body, police said.

Crowe is charged with manslaughter, unlawful confinement, and assault causing bodily harm in Sinclair’s death.

She has also been charged with unlawful confinement and aggravated assault involving a second victim, police said.

Crowe made an appearance in Saskatoon Provincial Court on Wednesday morning.

PAPS arrested and charged another person in Sinclair’s death in January.

Stephanie Halkett-Stevenson, 25, was charged with first-degree murder, aggravated assault, unlawful confinement and uttering threats in connection with Sinclair's death.

Sinclair was the mother of two boys, ages four and six.

Police said the investigation into Sinclair's death will continue.