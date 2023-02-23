Prince Albert police arrest man after 3 sexual assaults reported in 1 day

Prince Albert police have arrested a 33-year-old man following a string of reported sexual assaults on Saturday.

Officers were sent to a business on the 2600 block of 2nd Avenue West around 1 p.m. Saturday after a woman reported that a man had forced her into a room and assaulted her before fleeing, a police news release said.

While investigating, police received a second report of a sexual assault at another business in the area. The police said the suspect matched the same description.

Around 2:30 p.m., a third report came in about a man of similar description, this time involving voyeurism, the police said.

Police arrested Gary Janvier soon after in the 3600 block of 2nd Avenue West, charging him with forcible confinement, sexual assault, assault with a weapon, resisting a peace officer and breach of a court order.

They subsequently charged him with another count of sexual assault and assault with a weapon stemming from an alleged incident on the 1800 block of Central Avenue on Saturday morning.