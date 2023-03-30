Prince Albert police arrest man in connection with December shooting
Prince Albert police arrested a man on Wednesday who was wanted for attempted murder in connection with a December shooting.
Germaine Michel, 31, had outstanding charges from Southend, Prince Albert and Alberta before his arrest on March 29, according to a police news release.
In the Dec. 27 shooting, the victim took himself to Victoria Hospital after being shot in the 200 block of 28th West.
Michel was arrested in the 2800 block of Dunn Drive around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday following a short foot pursuit, the Prince Albert police said.
Officers also found a loaded .22 calibre rifle, the police say.
Police also arrested 29-year-old Brianne Fineday at the scene. She was wanted on outstanding warrants from Nipawin and Deschambeault Lake, according to the release.
-
Connor McDavid scores 61st goal, Oilers beat Kings 2-0Connor McDavid scored his NHL-leading 61st goal of the season and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Los Angeles Kings 2-0 on Thursday night for their third straight victory.
-
Family, police search for missing Calgary manA Calgary family wants nothing more than to hear from their missing member, as police turn to the public for help in the search.
-
Police investigation closes Highway 552 northeast of Okotoks, Alta.RCMP blocked off a highway southeast of Calgary on Thursday night as part of an investigation.
-
Candlelight walk held in west end to honour 16-year-old killed in TTC stabbingHundreds of people attended a candlelight vigil in Toronto's west end on Thursday night to honour 16-year-old Gabriel Magalhaes who was fatally stabbed at Keele Station last Saturday.
-
Point Douglas fire sends smoke billowing over WinnipegA timber-frame shed behind a historic building in Point Douglas is a total loss after flames razed the structure to the ground.
-
'It's really hard. It's a good hard, though': Unique farm program helping people battle addictionsAt Academy Farms in Langley, they raise bison and water buffalo, but this is more than a farm. It's a place that's helping people from across the country find their way out of addiction.
-
Dogwalker claims pups were pepper sprayed during altercation on popular North Vancouver trailThe Hyannus trail system on the Nort Shore is known as a pooch paradise but one dogwalker claims a recent altercation with a hiker turned ugly.
-
'It’s ours': Kwikwetlem First Nation on future of Riverview Hospital siteThe redevelopment planning process was quietly halted earlier this year, and now the Kwikwetlem First Nation is speaking up about what they’d like to see happen on the land where the Riverview Hospital operated for a century.
-
City of Moncton dealing with significant retroactive RCMP costsConstruction continues on a new headquarters for the Codiac Regional RCMP that is costing the city of Moncton $57.2 million, but that isn't the only policing cost the city is dealing with right now.