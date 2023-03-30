Prince Albert police arrest man in connection with December shooting

Prince Albert police arrested a man on Wednesday who was wanted for attempted murder in connection with a December shooting.

Germaine Michel, 31, had outstanding charges from Southend, Prince Albert and Alberta before his arrest on March 29, according to a police news release.

In the Dec. 27 shooting, the victim took himself to Victoria Hospital after being shot in the 200 block of 28th West.

Michel was arrested in the 2800 block of Dunn Drive around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday following a short foot pursuit, the Prince Albert police said.

Officers also found a loaded .22 calibre rifle, the police say.

Police also arrested 29-year-old Brianne Fineday at the scene. She was wanted on outstanding warrants from Nipawin and Deschambeault Lake, according to the release.