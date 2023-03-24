Prince Albert police arrest man wanted for violent offences after standoff

A man wanted for an alleged attempted murder in Prince Albert has been arrested.

Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) said they arrested Colton Lafond, 34, on outstanding warrants after he barricaded himself inside a home in that community.

He was arrested just before midnight on Thursday after a stand-off with police, a PAPS news release said.

The incident happened at 2500 McDonald Ave., police said.

Lafond was wanted in connection for multiple violent offences involving firearms over the past few weeks, the release said. One was an alleged attempted murder on March 17 where police responded to a home in the 700 block of Branion Drive after a report that a man had been shot in the head.

PAPS said he was also wanted for breach of conditions, flight from police and operating a vehicle while prohibited.

“Police executed a search warrant to enter the residence late Thursday night following attempts to negotiate a peaceful surrender and after engaging in multiple tactical strategies, without success,” the release said.

PAPS also arrested three other people in the home, they said.

The standoff involved the PAPS crime reduction team, trafficking response team, proactive policing unit, canine, patrol and special weapons and tactics teams, according to the release.

Police said they are continuing to investigate but residents are no longer being asked to avoid the area.

Lafond is expected to appear in Prince Albert court next week, the release said.