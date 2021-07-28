iHeartRadio

Prince Albert police arrest suspect in March homicide

Loretta Lynn Sakebow is charged with second degree murder. (Prince Albert Police Service)

The Prince Albert Police Service says it has arrested a suspect in the March 10 homicide of 29-year-old Jeremy Starblanket.

Loretta Sakebow, 33, is charged with second degree murder. 

Starblanket, of Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation, was found dead at the scene of a house fire.

12