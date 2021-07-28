Prince Albert police arrest suspect in March homicide
Staff
CTV News Saskatoon
The Prince Albert Police Service says it has arrested a suspect in the March 10 homicide of 29-year-old Jeremy Starblanket.
Loretta Sakebow, 33, is charged with second degree murder.
Starblanket, of Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation, was found dead at the scene of a house fire.
-
Barrie's Kaili Lukan sets her sights on gold at the Tokyo Olympic gamesBarrie's Kaili Lukan has her sights set on gold at the Olympic Games in Tokyo as a member of Canada's Women's Sevens team.
-
Much to consider before approving third vaccine dose for travellers: Doctor, NDPAs the Government of Saskatchewan considers potential third COVID-19 vaccine doses for travellers heading to countries where Astra-Zeneca or mixed doses are not recognized,
-
Body of missing swimmer recovered on Wabamun LakeA swimmer who was reported missing Friday near Kapasiwin on Wabamun Lake has been located.
-
New fast electric charging station planned for OrleansDrivers can soon plug into a brand new fast charging station in Orléans this fall.
-
Vancouver Island fire department posts video showing how fast human-caused wildfires can spreadA Vancouver Island fire department is reminding British Columbians of the fire risks that are present across the province as wildfires sweep across the Interior and droughts grip parts of Vancouver Island.
-
First it was lumber, now it's resin: New snag for homebuildersA shortage of resin is having a ripple effect on the construction industry, much the way lumber did in recent months.
-
Crews tearing down former Barrie YMCA building to make way for new projectDemolition crews are dismantling the former YMCA in Barrie to make room for a proposed development.
-
This Saskatoon street is home to 'wonderful' historic housesThe 500 block of 11th Street East near Broadway Avenue is known as a hidden historic gem in the city.
-
RCMP investigating after collision in Peace River leaves pedestrian injuredA man is in hospital in stable condition after being hit by a vehicle near Peace River, Alta.