Prince Albert police arrest woman accused of stealing vehicle at knife-point
CTV News Saskatoon
Officers in Prince Albert arrested a woman for robbery and dangerous driving on Sunday night, according to police
A man called just before 10:30 p.m. saying that two women stole his vehicle after threatening him with a knife, according to a police news release.
The man had parked outside a business next to an occupied vehicle just before the attack, police said.
Officers found the stolen vehicle around 5th Avenue and River Street West a short time later and arrested a 22-year-old woman at the scene.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.
