Prince Albert police ask for public's help in locating missing mom and her two kids

Police in Prince Albert are looking to confirm a family's whereabouts "as soon as possible."

According to Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS), Michelle Spence, 33, was last seen on Monday with her two children Eva Olson, 2, and Neil Pambrun, 7.

They were last seen walking in the 600 Block of Branion Drive around 4:30 p.m. Police do not believe Spence has access to a vehicle.

In an update sent to media Wednesday afternoon, PAPS said abduction is not suspected.

"However, due to the young ages of the children, investigators want to confirm the family’s whereabouts as soon as possible," PAPS said.

When she was last seen, Spence was wearing a black shirt with red flower print, black pants and black sandals.

Pambrum was wearing a purple and yellow ball cap, blue and grey long sleeve shirt, blue jeans and black shoes, police said in a news release.

Olsen was last seen wearing pink pants, pink sweater and blue shoes.

Spence recently lived in Saskatoon, according to police, and has connections to La Ronge.