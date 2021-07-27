Prince Albert police ask for tips in unsolved homicide case

Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) continues to investigate the death of Dorian Michel, 27, as a homicide.

Parkland Ambulance responded to a call of a serious assault in the 400 block of 18th Street West on July 27, 2020.

Michel was transported to Victoria Hospital where he died as a result of his injuries.

Investigators are asking that anyone with information about him or the events of that evening to contact them or Crime Stoppers.

In addition following up with previous tipsters can often lead to new information valuable to the investigation, police said in a news release.