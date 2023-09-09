Prince Albert police asking for the public's help after resident shot during robbery
Police in Prince Albert are searching for two suspects after a resident was robbed at gunpoint and shot.
On Sept. 8 at around 9 p.m., police officers in Prince Albert responded to a robbery call on the 400 block of 13th Street West according to a news release.
According to police, the victim was approached by two unknown men who forced the victim to hand over their belongings.
One of the suspects is believed to have used a small calibre firearm to shoot the victim.
The victim was transported to Victoria Hospital with non-life threatening injuries according to police.
Both suspects fled the scene, one on foot and the other on a bike.
No other description was available, police said.
The identity of both suspects remain unknown.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Prince Albert Police Service or Crime Stoppers.
-
Elk Island Park looks to save animals with speed bumpsSince 2020, six bison have been hit and killed by vehicles in the national park. To protect their herd, Elks Island has installed speed bumps.
-
Cyclists gather to remember fallen officers in ‘Tour de Force’Cyclists from Toronto to Timmins, many of them police officers, gathered on Manitoulin Island Saturday Morning for the first annual ‘Tour de Force; Heroes in Life’ Cycling Series. The initiative was started by the OPP to remember one of their fallen officers, it now encompasses officers from all over the region.
-
From kicked off to welcome aboard: How a blind Vancouver Paralympian was hired by Virgin cruise lineA blind Vancouver Paralympian who was forced to leave a Virgin cruise last November has been hired by the company to consult on accessibility on their cruise lines.
-
General store closes its doors after 133 yearsAfter serving the Huron Shores community for 133 years, the Little Rapids General Store is closed indefinitely.
-
E-Coli outbreak cases rise from Calgary daycaresAlberta Health Services says 164 lab-confirmed cases are connected to an outbreak of E.coli stemming from a shared kitchen that 11 Calgary daycares use.
-
Elks rally in final quarter to edge Stampeders 25-23Dean Faithfull kicked a 42-yard field goal as time expired as the Edmonton Elks gave the Calgary Stampeders a taste of their own medicine, coming from behind to record a 25-23 victory on Saturday.
-
Edmonton elementary school unveils buddy benches in tribute to students who recently diedA south Edmonton school is paying tribute to students who died this year.
-
B.C. woman launches advocacy group led by seniors, for seniorsA B.C. senior says she and many others are struggling to afford basic necessities like food and housing. Now she's taking action with a new group called the Tin Cup Movement.
-
'We're not going anywhere and we'll hold you accountable': Hundreds rally for better health care in SurreyThe province has promised significant upgrades to be delivered to Surrey over the next 18 months. Dr. Randeep Gill says he and his supporters will continue to speak out until significant change is made.