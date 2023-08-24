Prince Albert police charge two in 24-year-old man's death

Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) has charged two individuals in a missing persons investigation.

Kyle Charles, 45, and Harley Bear, 28, have been charged with accessory after the fact to murder in connection to the death of Tristan Chaboyer.

Chaboyer, 24, was reported missing in September 2020. His body was found nearly a year later in a wooded rural area, east of Prince Albert.

“After examination by the police and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service, the incident was classified as a homicide,” a PAPS news release issued on Thursday said.

In August 2021, Chaboyer's mother told CTV News she felt confident justice would be served in the case.

“I have closure that I know where my son is and I'm not wondering anymore," Debbie Chaboyer said.

She described her son as having an uplifting spirit and strong work ethic. She said he was working two jobs and going to school, but got caught up “with the wrong crowd.”

Charles and Bear were scheduled for their first court appearance on the charges Thursday.

The investigation is ongoing, according to police.