Prince Albert police find gun after stopping speeding vehicle

Two men face weapons charges following an early-morning traffic stop in Prince Albert.

Patrol officers pulled over the vehicle just before 2 a.m. on Tuesday, according to a Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) news release.

The vehicle was speeding and failed to stop at the intersection of 1st Avenue and 28th Street West, police said.

Police found a firearm inside the vehicle and arrested 22-year-old Christian Blaine Michel and 21-year-old Preston Ray Bird, PAPS said.

Both men are charged with possession of a dangerous weapon, unauthorized possession of a firearm and breach of court conditions, the news release said.

They appeared in Prince Albert court Tuesday morning.