Prince Albert police identify 23-year-old homicide victim who died of gunshot wound
Prince Albert police have identified the victim of a homicide that occurred on Sunday as 23-year-old Drexlyr Whitehead.
Whitehead died of a gunshot wound, according to police.
No arrests have been made.
At about 2 p.m. on Sunday, police responded to a home in the 1900 block of 14th Street West for a weapons complaint.
They located the man, who was pronounced dead on scene.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Prince Albert police at 306-953-4222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.