Prince Albert police identify homicide victim

Prince Albert police investigate the Jan. 1, 2022 homicide of Alex Whitehead. (Lisa Risom/CTV News)

Prince Albert police on Monday executed a search warrant at a home in the 300 Block of 13th Street East as part of the investigation into a homicide that occurred Jan. 1, according to a news release.

Police also identified the victim as 20-year-old Alex Whitehead. An autopsy was completed Tuesday.

No arrests have been made. Investigators believe the homicide was not a random act.

Police say they thank the public for forwarding video from surveillance cameras to help the investigation.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

