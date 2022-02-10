Prince Albert police identify homicide victim, lay murder charge

Prince Albert police have identified a man killed in a December homicide.

Around 4 a.m. on Dec. 6, police responded to a report of gunshots in the 300 block of Ninth Street East, according to a Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) news release.

While officers found "evidence of a serious assault" there was no victim, PAPS said.

PAPS said it can now confirm Byron Bear, 27, was killed in the assault. He was reported missing by his family on Dec. 7.

A 23-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in his death.

He was scheduled to appear in Prince Albert Provincial Court Thursday morning.