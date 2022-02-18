iHeartRadio

Prince Albert police identify man in business assault

Prince Albert assault suspect (Courtesy: Prince Albert Police Service)

Prince Albert police have identified a man suspected of assaulting a woman at a local business earlier this month.

A 71-year-old man has been charged with one count of assault in relation to the incident on Feb. 1, 2022.

Police say the incident happened after the woman was accused of not following directional signage at the store.

The accused is scheduled to appear in Prince Albert Provincial Court later this month.

