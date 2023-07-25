Prince Albert police identify victim in suspected encampment homicide
Police in Prince Albert have released the name of a victim of a suspected homicide in a city encampment.
Ponch Tyson Thomas Bird, 42, was found dead from injuries in the 300 block of 18 Street East on Saturday. However, police did not release details about the injuries.
Police have described the crime scene as a “known encampment.”
Prince Albert police said an autopsy was done on Monday. Investigators are still talking with witnesses, according to a Prince Albert Police Service news release.
No arrests have been made, the release said.
Anyone with surveillance video or other information connected to the death has been asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
