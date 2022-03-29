iHeartRadio

Prince Albert police investigate after unidentified female found dead

Prince Albert police respond on March 27 to the 900 block of 14th Street West for a report of an unconscious female. (Lisa Risom/CTV News)

Prince Albert police are investigating after a female was found dead on the weekend.

Police responded Sunday evening to the 900 block of 14th Street West for a report of an unconscious female. She was declared dead at the scene.

Her identity is unknown and will be confirmed at an autopsy this week in Saskatoon.

Anyone who has information about this file or video surveillance in the area is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

