Prince Albert police now consider man's death a homicide

Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) is now investigating a man's death as a homicide.

In a news release, PAPS identified the victim as 41-year-old Joseph Sayese.

According to police, officers discovered his body when they responded to a call of a disturbance in the 200 block of 10th street east around 11 a.m. Thursday.

No arrests have been made.

An autopsy was completed on Friday.

The PAPS criminal investigation division and forensic identification unit are investigating.