Prince Albert police investigate 'suspicious' death after assault report
Video Journalist
Jayda Taylor
The Prince Albert Police Service is investigating the death of a 40-year-old woman who died after an alleged assault last week.
At 3:20 a.m. on Thursday, police and paramedics responded to a business on the 3600 block of Second Avenue West for a report of an assault.
The woman was assessed at the Victoria Hospital in Prince Albert, before being transferred to Royal University Hospital in Saskatoon with serious injuries.
Medical staff declared the woman dead on Saturday. An autopsy is set to take place on Tuesday.
Police are considering the death suspicious and continue to investigate.
