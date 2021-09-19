Prince Albert police investigating after man found dead

A 25-year-old man was found dead after Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) responded to a call of a disturbance on Sunday.

On Sept. 19, just after 1 a.m., PAPS attended to a call in the 2900 Block of Second Avenue West for a disturbance, police said in a news release.

Upon arrival police located a man, 25, who was declared dead at the scene, police said.

The Criminal Investigation Division along with the Forensic Identification Section continue to investigate the incident. An autopsy is scheduled for Sept. 20, police said.