Prince Albert police launch homicide investigation into woman's death

Police in Prince Albert are investigating a 40-year-old woman's death as a homicide.

Around 3:20 a.m. on Aug. 5 police and paramedics responded to a business following a reported assault in the 3600 block of Second Avenue West, according to a Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) news release.

The victim, Doris Broussie, was taken to Victoria Hospital with serious injuries.

Broussie was later transferred to Royal University Hospital in Saskatoon, where she died on Aug. 7, PAPS said.

Based on autopsy findings, police have launched a homicide investigation. No arrests have been made.

PAPS is asking anyone with information concerning Broussie's death to contact police at 306-953-4222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.