Prince Albert police lay 4th murder charge in man's death
Prince Albert police have laid another charge in the death of Jeremy Starblanket from Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation.
Darren Masuskapoe, 44, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder on Friday, according to a police news release.
Starblanket, 29, was found dead at the scene of a house fire in Prince Albert on March 20, 2021. Officers responded to a report of an explosion and fire in a house on the 500 block of 5th Street East. Starblanket’s body was discovered after the fire was put out.
Masuskapoe is the fourth person charged in Starblanket’s death.
Keyano Ahenakew, 25, was charged with first-degree murder on Feb. 23, the police said.
Twenty-six-year-old Henry Ratt from Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation was charged with first-degree murder on Feb. 22.
In March, 2021, Loretta Sakebow was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.
The Prince Albert Police Service said it does not anticipate more arrests.
