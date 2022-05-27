Prince Albert police lay murder charge after pedestrian fatally injured by vehicle
Digital News Supervisor CTV News Saskatoon
Josh Lynn
A pedestrian injured by a vehicle in Prince Albert has died and a 22-year-old man is charged with murder in his death.
Alan Andres, 31, died from his injuries on Thursday, according to Prince Albert Police Service.
Andres was struck by a vehicle on May 18 in the 800 block of 15 Street East.
Rajdeepsinh Bihola is charged with second-degree murder.
Bihola was originally charged with assault and assault with a weapon in connection to the incident.
He is in custody and is expected to appear in provincial court on Monday.
