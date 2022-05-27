iHeartRadio

Prince Albert police lay murder charge after pedestrian fatally injured by vehicle

Police responded to an alleged assault in the 800 Block of 15th Street East in Prince Albert on May 18, 2022. (Lisa Risom/CTV Prince Albert)

A pedestrian injured by a vehicle in Prince Albert has died and a 22-year-old man is charged with murder in his death.

Alan Andres, 31, died from his injuries on Thursday, according to Prince Albert Police Service.

Andres was struck by a vehicle on May 18 in the 800 block of 15 Street East.

Rajdeepsinh Bihola is charged with second-degree murder.

Bihola was originally charged with assault and assault with a weapon in connection to the incident.

He is in custody and is expected to appear in provincial court on Monday.

