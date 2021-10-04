Prince Albert police lay murder charge after woman’s death in August
Staff
CTV News Saskatoon
Prince Albert police have charged one woman with second-degree murder in the death of 40-year-old Doris Broussie.
Police initially said they were investigating a “suspicious death” after responding to the 3600 block of Second Avenue West for an assault report on Aug. 5.
The woman was declared dead in hospital a few days later.
Francine Ballantyne, 28, made her first court appearance last week and is set to appear next on Oct. 22.
Broussie was originally from Black Lake, according to her obituary.
