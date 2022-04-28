iHeartRadio

Prince Albert police lay murder charge in New Year's death

A Prince Albert Police Service car is pictured in the file photo. (Prince Albert Police Service)

Prince Albert police have arrested and charged a 21-year-old man with second-degree murder.

The arrest is in connection with an incident on New Year's Day where police responded to a weapons call at a home in the 200 block of 13th Street East.

Upon arrival police found Alex Whitehead suffering from life-threatening injuries. He died in hospital.

Police say no other arrests have been made and the investigation continues.

