Prince Albert police make arrest in 2021 homicide

Prince Albert Police Service arrested a 31-year-old man from Muskoday in connection to a June 2021 homicide in that community.

The man’s name has not been released but he will be in Prince Albert Provincial Court on July 21 for a first appearance, according to a press release.

On June 20, 2021, police responded to a weapons complaint in the 1900 block of 14th Street West. They discovered the body of 23-year-old Drexlyr Whitehead at the location.

Police said he died of a gunshot wound.

This is the first arrest in the case and police are still investigating.