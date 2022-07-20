Prince Albert police make arrest in 2021 homicide
CTV News Saskatoon Digital Journalist
Chandra Philip
Prince Albert Police Service arrested a 31-year-old man from Muskoday in connection to a June 2021 homicide in that community.
The man’s name has not been released but he will be in Prince Albert Provincial Court on July 21 for a first appearance, according to a press release.
On June 20, 2021, police responded to a weapons complaint in the 1900 block of 14th Street West. They discovered the body of 23-year-old Drexlyr Whitehead at the location.
Police said he died of a gunshot wound.
This is the first arrest in the case and police are still investigating.
