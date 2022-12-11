Prince Albert police make arrest in attempted murder investigation
CTV News Saskatoon
Staff
The Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) has arrested and charged a 37-year-old man for attempted murder, aggravated assault and breach of a court order.
Police were called out to a report of a serious assault at a home in the 500 block of 5th Avenue East on December 2, according to a news release.
As part of the investigation, police asked the public for any surveillance photos from 5 a.m. to 6 a.m. that morning.
PAPS arrested Quentin George Gardiner on December 8. He made his first court appearance Friday.
Police said they do not expect any further arrests in the case.
Anyone with information has been asked to contact the police or Crime Stoppers.
