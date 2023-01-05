Prince Albert police make arrest in death of Saskatoon woman

The Prince Albert Police Service has arrested 25-year-old Stephanie Halkett-Stevenson for first-degree murder in the death of Taya Sinclair.

Halkett-Stevenson was charged while in custody on other, unrelated matters in Saskatoon, according to a police news release. She is also charged with aggravated assault, unlawful confinement and uttering threats involving a second victim.

Sinclair, 24, had lost contact with her family and friends in early March 2022. After several days without contact, her mother reported her missing on March 14.

Police found her body one day later at a snow dump site in the West Hill area of Prince Albert. Police said attempts had been made to burn the remains.

Prince Albert police later issued an apology for releasing those details about Sinclair’s body to the media before the family was notified.

"Due to the sensitive nature of this information and the extreme trauma Taya’s family is suffering at this very difficult time, the public release of these details resulted in surprise and added anguish for her family,” the statement said.

Sinclair was Métis with roots in Green Lake, Sask. She grew up in Meadow Lake and most recently lived in Saskatoon where she was raising her two young boys, ages four and six.

-With files from Lisa Risom