Prince Albert Police make arrest in stabbing case

Police in Prince Albert have arrested a 26-year-old man in connection with a stabbing incident in the city.

Officers responded to calls of a stabbing at a multi-unit residential building on Aug. 19 in the 500 block of 28th Street East, according to a police press release. As a result of the call, a 26-year-old woman was taken the to hospital in serious condition.

Police responded to a second stabbing on 28th Street and 6th Avenue East. A 63-year-old man was taken to hospital by Parkland Ambulance, according to police.

On Wednesday, Aug. 24, police arrested a suspect.

Reno Keenatch has been charged with aggravated assault and breach of probation in connection to the incident with the 63-year-old man.

He made his first court appearance on Thursday, Aug. 25.

Police are still investigating.