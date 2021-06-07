Prince Albert police now investigating man's disappearance as homicide

The disappearance of 24-year-old Tristan Chaboyer last year is now being investigated as a homicide.

Chaboyer was last seen the morning of Sept. 4, 2020 and his disappearance was reported to police on Sept. 10.

Investigators have determined his disappearance to be the result of foul play, Prince Albert Police Service said in a news release.

Police continue to seek information about the events leading up to Chaboyer’s disappearance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.