Prince Albert Police release holiday canine calendar
Staff
CTV News Saskatoon
The Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) is releasing a holiday canine calendar for 2022, featuring current and former police dogs.
"This calendar would make a great stocking stuffer for Christmas," said PAPS Sgt. Kelsey Bighetty, who oversees the canine section of the police service.
PAPS said the calendars are $15 each, with proceeds supporting KidSport and the Saskatchewan SPCA Stryker K9 Care Fund, which assists in covering the costs of regular and emergency care for retired police dogs.
Copies can be purchased at the police station on 15th Street West, or the substation located at 40-10th Street East between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. on weekdays.
