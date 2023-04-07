Prince Albert police say woman’s death not suspicious

Prince Albert police say the death of a 31-year-old in the city is not suspicious.

Police started to investigate after they were called out to a home in the 700 block of 12 Street West on Wednesday afternoon to help Parkland Ambulance with a woman who was not breathing, according to a Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) news release.

The 31-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene and an autopsy was conducted on Thursday, the release said.

As a result of the autopsy and investigation, PAPS said the death was not considered suspicious or criminal in nature.

Police said the name of the woman will not be released at the request of the family.