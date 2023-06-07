Prince Albert police search for teen missing since May 29

Police in Prince Albert are asking for help to find a 15-year-old from that community.

Kara Dorion was reported missing on May 29. Dorion was last seen in the 400 block of 15th Street East.

Dorion has been described as being five feet, five inches tall and 190 pounds with shoulder-length black hair and brown eyes. The teen was wearing a pink hoody, blue shorts and black sandals.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact police.