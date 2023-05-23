Prince Albert police seek public's help in search for murder suspect

A fifth person has been charged in a 27-year-old man's death and police are seeking the public's help in finding him.

Jackson Dwight Henry, 26, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Byron Bear.

Bear was found dead in a rural area near Hague on Feb. 10.

Police say Henry is around five feet seven inches tall and has brown hair and brown eyes. He has a small tattoo behind his left ear and another tattoo on his right arm, a Prince Albert Police Service news release said.

Prince Albert police are asking anyone who has information about Henry's location to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

In addition to Henry, four others are accused of second-degree murder in Bear's death.

Raine Farrow, 23, Kyle Burns, 37, Riley Primeau, 29 and Daniel Oliver, 30, were taken into police custody in four separate arrests in the weeks following Bear's death.

No further charges are expected in connection with Bear's death, according to police.