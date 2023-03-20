Prince Albert police seize 31 kilograms of cocaine and $55,000 in record drug bust

The largest drug seizure ever in Prince Albert happened late last week following a trafficking investigation.

According to police, 31 kilograms of suspected cocaine and $55,000 was seized during a March 16 raid at a trailer park north of Prince Albert.

During a news conference Monday afternoon, Prince Albert police chief Jonathan Bergen said the previous record was an 11-kilogram bust, also involving cocaine.

“Much of the suffering and pain we see in many communities is tied to addictions, and drug trafficking affects everyone,” Bergen said.

"We recognize people are suffering from addictions, but taking this taking these drugs off the streets is going to be less access and less harm."

Gun parts, ammunition and cocaine cutting agent were also discovered, according to police.

Four have been arrested in connection to the investigation, 30-year-old Gordon Greer-Vandale, 27-year-old Spencer Evans, 28-year-old Santana Foulds and 34-year-old Jim Lakatos. A warrant has also been issued for Dean Marchand, 31.

The accused face a number of drug and gun-related charges. Police said additional charges may be laid as the investigation continues.