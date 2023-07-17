Prince Albert police seize close to a kilogram of meth
A 27-year-old woman faces trafficking and weapons charges after police raided a home in Prince Albert on Thursday.
According to a police news release, officers executed a search warrant at a residence in the 1,000 block of 8th Street East in the East Flat neighbourhood on July 13.
Police seized 850 grams of methamphetamine, 43.2 grams of cocaine, a .22 caliber rifle, a ballistic vest, two airsoft guns, a digital scale, cell phones, drug paraphernalia and more than $2,000 in cash, the release said.
Police estimate the value of the drugs is over $46,000.
The suspect, who made her first court appearance Friday morning, was charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine, possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine, possession of the proceeds of crime and multiple firearm offences.
