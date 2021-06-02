Prince Albert police seize fentanyl during search warrant

Police in Prince Albert have charged four people following an investigation into drug trafficking, which resulted in the seizure of fentanyl and other drugs.

On May 28, police charged two people after locating methamphetamine, morphine pills and a taser, according to a news release.

This led officers to a home on the 600 block of Sixth Street East, where they carried out a search warrant.

Police said they found seven grams of fentanyl, a small amount of methamphetamine, over $6,000 in cash, a collapsible baton and drug packaging materials.

As a result of the warrant, two people are charged with possession of fentanyl for the purposes of trafficking.

Police warned the public that only a few grains of fentanyl can be fatal, and using drugs from a street dealer carries a risk of injury or death.