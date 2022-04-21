Prince Albert police warn of 'dangerous' riverbank after boy's close call

Prince Albert Police Service are warning the public to stay away from the riverbank after a boy fell into the river.

An 11-year-old boy fell in the river in the 1200 block of River Street West around 6 p.m. Monday, police said in a news release.

He was able to get out of the water and onto the embankment before police arrived, but he was unable to get back up to the sidewalk.

Additional officers came to the scene to help lift the boy to safety.

Police say patrol officers had to navigate slippery, wet conditions to reach the boy and one officer received minor injuries during this rescue.