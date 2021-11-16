Prince Albert police warning public of fentanyl in the area following 3 suspected overdoses

Three suspected drug overdoses in Prince Albert last week is prompting police to issue a warning to the public about the risks and dangers of fentanyl.

Sask. RCMP and the Prince Albert Police Service believe fentanyl is present in the city and surrounding area, police said in a news release.

"Prince Albert RCMP is aware of at least two suspected fentanyl overdoses in our detachment area in the past week. In both of these cases, naloxone was administered by emergency medical services. Thankfully, neither was fatal," said RCMP Sgt. Lisa Molle in a news release.

"It’s so important that everyone knows that there is fentanyl present in our community and what they should do if someone is overdosing."

Fentanyl is extremely dangerous and can cause severe illness, or be fatal, even in very small amounts, police said.

Symptoms of an overdose can include slow, weak or no breathing, blue lips or nails, dizziness and confusion, police said.

Saskatchewan residents are able to obtain naloxone kits through Saskatchewan pharmacies if they know someone who is at risk of an overdose.

Earlier this month, a report from the Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service confirmed 161 overdose deaths with another 202 deaths suspected to be linked to drug overdoses in the province as of Nov. 3.

Of the overdose deaths, 213 overdose deaths were linked to different forms of fentanyl, according to the coroner’s service. The numbers put the province on pace to shatter record of drug overdose deaths in 2021, which was previously 314 in 2019.