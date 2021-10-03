Prince Albert Raiders discontinue 'offensive' alternate uniform
The Prince Albert Raiders have discontinued an alternate jersey unveiled on the team's social media account Friday, according to the Western Hockey League (WHL).
In a statement from WHL Commissioner Ron Robison issued Saturday, he said the league recognizes the dated design is "insensitive and offensive."
"After consultation with the Prince Albert Raiders, this uniform and brand will be discontinued effective immediately," Robison said in a news release. "On behalf of the WHL and the Prince Albert Raiders, we regret this uniform design was approved and sincerely apologize for any harm it may have caused."
The WHL said the alternate third jersey was inspired by a highly successful era in the club’s history.
The Raiders posted to social media Friday night unveiling the alterante jersey with the throwback logo. The social media post has since been taken down.
In a news release from the WHL it said there will be no further comment from the league or the Raiders.
-
How to safely celebrate Thanksgiving in Alberta this year amid COVID-19With Thanksgiving fast approaching, many Albertans may be wondering how they can safely celebrate the holiday amid a fourth wave of COVID-19.
-
Teen driver accused of hitting hydro box on a front lawn and taking off in BradfordPolice are looking for a young driver accused of taking off after driving onto a lawn where a child was playing in Bradford.
-
Woman in critical condition after crashing into parked trailer in MississaugaOne woman is in life-threatening condition after police say she crashed into a parked trailer in the parking lot of a big box store in Mississauga on Monday afternoon.
-
Lethbridge police officer takes on 24 hours of pull-ups for mental healthConst. Terry Fieguth will start the challenge at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9.
-
N.S. Mounties identify person and car of interest after shots fired at house in Lunenburg CountyShots were fired at a house on Highway 331 in Voglers Cove, N.S. and Lunenburg District RCMP says they have identified a person and a vehicle of interest.
-
Prescribed fires planned at 5 Saskatoon parksSaskatoon parks staff in consultation with the Meewasin Valley Authority and the Saskatoon Fire Department will be performing brief, small-scale prescribed fires this fall.
-
Loosening of restrictions celebrated, but too late for some newlywedsMany Windsor-Essex hospitality business owners are celebrating a loosening of restrictions, but for some newlyweds, it wasn’t soon enough.
-
City of Windsor’s 311/211 phone system experiencing technical difficultiesSome calls are not going through the City of Windsor’s 311 and 211 phone system as the service provider is experiencing technical difficulties.
-
Ontario politicians say 'dishonest' MPP should be removed from Doug Ford's caucusPremier Doug Ford is being criticized for a vaccination “double standard” after a Progressive Conservative MPP was punished but not removed from caucus for allegedly misleading the government about her vaccine status.